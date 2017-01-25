More snow has fallen so far this January than in any other month on record at Mammoth Mountain, according to Mammoth Mountain's Facebook page. The previous record was 209 inches, set in December...
News
01/23/2017 - 4:50pm
One of the biggest storms in seven years continued to affect the Eastern Sierra late into Monday, Jan. 24, closing U.S.
Sports
11/11/2016 - 1:58pm
What are the best college football bets for week 11?
Entertainment
12/27/2016 - 11:57am
Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone" will never be forgotten. E! counts down 11 of the most festive films.