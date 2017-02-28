All Roads But One Into Yosemite Valley Closed

Vehicular access to Yosemite Valley is currently available only via to Highway 140 (El Portal Road), according to Yosemite National Park.

The Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120) remains closed within the park between Crane Flat and Foresta due to storm damage.

Highway 41 just south of the park entrance in Fish Camp, CA is closed, also due to recent storm damage.

The Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120), between Crane Flat and Foresta, is currently unsafe for vehicular traffic due to recent damage and soil erosion caused by winter storms. The road is closed 24 hours per day and there is no access to Yosemite Valley via Highway 120. Park staff are working with Federal Highways to assess road damage. The road will remain closed until at least Monday March 6, 2017. Eight miles of the Big Oak Flat Road are open and provide access to Hetch Hetchy, the Tuolumne Grove, the Merced Grove, and Crane Flat.

The Wawona Road (Highway 41) is currently open within Yosemite National Park. However, visitors traveling to the park from the south will not be able to access Yosemite National Park due to road damage on the highway in Fish Camp, just south of the park’s entrance. Caltrans is continuing to repair the damaged road. Please check with Caltrans for current road conditions. http://www.dot.ca.gov/

Highway 140 (El Portal Road) remains open and clear for all vehicular traffic and is currently the only access to Yosemite Valley and Wawona. Visitors traveling on this road are urged to drive slowly and be aware of rocks and debris on the road. We encourage visitors traveling to Yosemite Valley to take a bus into the park using the Yosemite Area Regional Transit System (YARTS). Please check with YARTS for the current schedule. www.yarts.com

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1.