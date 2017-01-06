Avalanche Danger Closes June Lake's Section of S.R. 158; Use Alternate Route

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) closed State Route 158 from Oh Ridge to the June Lake Village Thursday, Jan. 5 due to avalanche concerns.

Travelers are advised to take North Shore Drive as the alternative route. This closure will continue until snow conditions improve, Caltrans said.

For the latest road condition information call the Caltrans Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Real time conditions are also available online and for mobile phones at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Changeable Message Signs have information regarding pass closures and road conditions.