Biggest Winter Storm of Season Takes Aim at Eastside

The biggest winter storm of the season so far is forecast to hit the Eastern Sierra beginning this evening, Nov. 15, and lasting into the end of the week. Before it is finished, the storm is expected to drop several feet of snow on the Sierra crest and about a foot of snow in the town of Mammoth Lakes. The storm will start Wednesday as rain, which will turn to snow sometime on Thursday, according to Howard Sheckter, Mammoth's local weather forecaster. The storm will come in on the back of a moderate to strong 'atmospheric river'; similar to the type of storms that battered the Sierra last winter. That means it will be relatively wet, and warm. Another storm or two is in the pipeline between today and Thanksgiving Day, Sheckter said, although the first storm is expected to be the largest.