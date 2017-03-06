Conway Ranch Bighorn Sheep/Domestic Sheep Grazing Meeting March 7

The Mono County Supervisors will discuss possible renewal of the Conway Ranch possible domestic sheep grazing leases in Bridgeport at the Supervisors Chambers in the Courthouse on Tuesday, March 7. The item is expected to be on the agenda around 10:30 a.m. -11 a.m. There will be a public comment period. The entire item is agendaized for 1.5 hours. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Video conferencing will be available in Mammoth at the Sierra Center Mall Conference Room,(Shogun mall) southeast side of the third floor and Mammoth audience members will be able to comment. Listeners can also go to http://www.monocounty.ca.gov/bos to watch the meeting, although there is no way to comment. Click on "Video" tab on far right of page.