County-wide low-cost vaccination, licensing clinics begin June 3

Low-cost vaccinations clinics begin in Mono County June 3 and last through June 17 in various communities in the county, along with a chance to get your dog licensed at the same clinic. During the month of June, rabies vaccinations will be offered for $10 and canine and feline vaccinations/boosters will also be available. Mammoth Lakes and Nevada residents can participate in the low cost vaccination clinics, but licensing must be done in the place the resident lives.

If residents want to license their dog, they must have a current rabies vaccination prior to licensing for 2017/2018.

To expedite waiting time, please bring last year’s license receipt. If corrections need to be made to your dog license application form, please advise staff at the time of licensing. Intact Dog Licenses are $20; neutered/spayed dog licenses are $10.

For the protection of your cat, other cats, family and the community, clinic organizers strongly urge that all cats be given rabies vaccinations, as well any other feline vaccinations needed for their health and protection.

A $20 late fee will be added to any license purchased after June 30. Two checks will be required; one to the veterinarian, and the other to Mono County for the license.

To best serve each community, the clinic will adhere to a rigid schedule in order to arrive at each clinic in a timely manner. They ask that residents and their pets arrive no later than 30 minutes prior to clinic closing.

For everyone’s safety, if residents have a dog that may be aggressive towards humans or other dogs, or hard to handle, leave him/her in their vehicle until all paperwork is completed. The attending veterinarian will go to your vehicle to administer vaccinations.

If residents have a cat, prior to standing in line for service, the clinic organizers ask that residents have their cat safely secured inside a cat carrier.

Secure dogs on a leash while waiting to be served.

In order to avoid injury to pets and humans, Mono County Animal Control will have cat carriers available for use at each clinic. Ask personnel for assistance

Here is the schedule:

CROWLEY LAKE: June 3, Crowley Lake - County Road Shop, 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Tom Talbot, DVM

CHALFANT: June 3, Chalfant Valley Fire Hall, 1-2:30 p.m., Tom Talbot, DVM

BENTON, June 3, Benton Road Shop, Benton, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Tom Talbot, DVM

WALKER: June 10, Walker Fire Hall, Hackney Dr./Shop Road, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Tom Talbot, DVM

BRIDGEPORT: June 10, Bridgeport Animal Shelter. Jack Sawyer Road, 2-3:30 p.m., Tom Talbot DVM

LEE VINING: June 17, County Road shop / Lee Vining, 9-10 a.m., Gaylon Teslaa, DVM

JUNE LAKE: June 17, June Lake Fire Hall, S.R. 158, 11:30-1 p.m., Gaylon Teslaa, DVM

MAMMOTH LAKES: JUNE 17 DOG LICENSES, MICROCHIP, VACCINATIONS

On Saturday, June 17, from 3- 4:30 P.M., the Mammoth Lakes Police Department will be renewing Town of Mammoth Lakes dog licenses for the upcoming fiscal year and offering discounted vaccinations and microchipping.

Dr. Gaylon TeSlaa and the staff of Alpen Veterinary clinic will be on hand with low cost vaccinations and microchipping for both dogs and cats.

California law requires all dogs over the age of 4 months to be licensed and vaccinated against rabies. If you live within the limits of the Town of Mammoth Lakes, you are required to license your dog.

If your dog does not need a rabies update, you may purchase just the required license - $20 if your animal is spayed/neutered; $50 if they're unaltered.

Please bring proof of spay/neuter and current rabies vaccination (if applicable). Discounted microchipping will also be available for $10. If you are paying by check and will be purchasing a license and vaccinations, please remember that you will be paying two separate bills.

For everyone's safety, your dog must be leashed and your cat in a carrier. If your animal doesn't do well with others, please leave them in your car until you complete the paperwork and the vet will come to your vehicle to administer the shots.

You may now purchase 2017-18 TOML dog licenses at the MLPD Business Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring proof of spay/neuter and current vaccinations.

For further information, contact Hannah DeGoey at 760-965-3702 or hdegoey@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov..

More information on why pets must be licensed :

Title 17 –Ca. Code of Regulations 2696.04 Officially Declared Rabies Areas. “States that any agency with a fixed one year licensing program cannot license a dog if the: three year rabies vaccination expires before the expiration of the 2015/2016 license.” If a resident’s dogs’rabies vaccination falls in this category, have the dog re-vaccinated at a low cost vaccination clinic or at the family veterinarian prior to the clinic.

Health and Safety Code 1920 (b), Mono County Code 9.20.010 – All dogs over the age of four months shall be vaccinated for rabies at prescribed intervals. This includes all yard, lap, house, cattle/ranch/show and commercially kenneled dogs.

Health and Safety Code 1920 (a), Mono County Code 9.12.060 - All dogs over the age of four months shall have and wear a current Mono County dog license.

For more information, call 760-932-5582.