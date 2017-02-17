Critical Numbers, Contacts for Surviving Presidents' Weekend Storms

WHAT TO KNOW DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY WEEKEND STORMS IN MAMMOTH

.

Mammoth Lakes has received the most snowfall for January in recorded history (246”) and February is also breaking records. For the season to date, Mammoth Mountain has received over 35 feet of snow.

That’s a lot of fun. It’s also dangerous, if residents and visitors don’t pay attention or know how to drive or get about in ten and fifteen feet of snow in the town.

Here’s what you need to know to get through a very busy weekend in Mammoth, as visitors pour into the area for the President’s Day Weekend and another wave of large storms barrels toward Mammoth and the rest of the Sierra.The storms are not expected to fully clear out until late next week, or next weekend, with many more feet of snow on the way, and at least with the Sunday/Monday storm, the largest of the incoming storms, rain as well.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS, CONTACTS

Make sure you and your family know who to call and what to do in an emergency situation.

General information is listed below regarding emergency preparedness and important contact numbers.

MEDIA

• Mammoth Times Facebook page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

• Radio stations KMMT 106.5 and Sierra Wave 92.5 update road closures, shelter openings, more

TRANSIT

• Eastern Sierra Transit Authority: http://www.estransit.com

• Eastern Sierra Transit Authority (ESTA) Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/hats3o8

LAW ENFORCEMENT, MONO, INYO COUNTIES

• In the event of any emergency, call 911 for assistance.

Mono County Sheriffs Department: 760- 932-7549

• Mono County Sheriff’s Office: https://tinyurl.com/zm6dktb

• Mono County Sheriff Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/j5ndasl

• Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/glcbu8l

ROAD CONDITIONS

• For updated road conditions and chain restrictions call call 800-427-ROAD or dial 511

• Caltrans Road Conditions: https://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi

• Caltrans Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/j3xptoj

• CHP road closure, accident info: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

• For Caltrans road conditions, call 511

WEATHER

• National Weather Service Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NWSReno

IMPORTANT NON-EMERGENCY NUMBERS

• Mammoth Hospital: 760-934-3311

• Mammoth Lakes Police Department: 760-934-2011 or 760-965-3700

• Mammoth Lakes Fire Department: 760-934-2300

PUBLIC UTILTIES

• AmeriGas Propane: 760-934-2213

• Southern California Edison: 800-611-1911 / Power Outage Website

• Turner Propane: 760-934-6811

• Eastern Sierra Propane: 760-872-2955

GENERAL INFORMATION CONTACTS

• Call the Town of Mammoth Lakes Public Information Line: 760-965-3612

• Log onto to: www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov or www.visitmammoth.com

• Subscribe to receive Public Service Announcements via email or text: http://www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov/list.aspx

• Mammoth Mountain Ski Area On-Hill Emergency Hotline: 760-934-0611

• Mammoth Lakes Tourism: 888-GO-MAMMOTH

• Mammoth Mountain Ski Area: 800-MAMMOTH

• Mammoth Weather: 760-934-SNOW (7669) or MammothWeather.com

• Town of Mammoth Lakes Public Information: 760-965-3612

• Town of Mammoth Lakes homepage: http://www.ci.mammoth-lakes.ca.us

• Town of Mammoth Lakes Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/j3xptoj

MORE INFORMATION

DRIVING TIPS

To make your stay that much more enjoyable (and safer), the Town and the Mammoth Lakes Police and Fire Department ask that drivers and residents slow down, keep a safe distance when following snow removal equipment, adhere to chain restrictions and park vehicles on driveways or lodging property well inside the orange snow stakes.

NO PARKING ON TOWN ROADS

Parking on all streets and roads within the Town of Mammoth Lakes is prohibited from Nov. 1 thru April 30.

TEMORARY OVERNIGHT PARKING AVAILABLE

The Town of Mammoth Lakes has designated temporary overnight parking sites for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking this Presidents' Day Weekend. The Town has identified six locations throughout the community, with the majority of sites conveniently located near or adjacent to transit routes. Visitors are requested to park their vehicles in the designated areas for the weekend and use the complimentary transit service. Temporary overnight parking locations include: Hillside Parking Lot, Tavern Park & Ride, Mammoth Ice Rink - Upper Lot, Mammoth Creek Park, Volcom Brothers Skate Park and the Mono County Court Parking Lot (limited availability - not plowed on weekends). Visitors will not be ticketed during their stay but are asked to vacate the temporary overnight parking sites by no later than Tuesday morning.

EXCESSIVE SNOW LOADS, ROOF SHEDDING:

With the large accumulations of snow this season, our roofs are already supporting a tremendous load. Some signs of excess snow weight on the roof include exterior/interior doors that do not open or close easily, cracks or bulging that occur in sheetrock walling, and bowing in timber members of ceilings/walls. Existing structures should be able to structurally withstand current snow loads, but it is recommended that you remove snow to prevent excessive snow accumulation. As temperatures rise, roofs will shed snow and ice, especially metal roofs. Be extra careful where you walk and where children play, especially at all exits and entries. Keep your head up! Please contact the Town of Mammoth Lakes Building Division at (760) 965-3635 or 760-937-5939 if you are concerned with the structural integrity of your property.

PROPANE TANKS, VENTS:

For those homeowners that use propane, several responsibilities come with its use. The top of the tank needs to be routinely dug out to allow quick access to the shutoff valve and regulator venting. In addition, make sure that unprotected sections of all exterior gas pipes are cleared of snow/ice and protected from shedding snow and ice from your roof. Downward snow pressure from snow settlement and falling snow/ice from roofs has caused many pipe sections to crack resulting in leaks. Unfortunately, if the leak occurs under the snow, the snow traps the gas and it may be some time before the leak is detected. Home owners, landlords, and tenants need to make sure that vents for appliances are cleared of snow and inspected so that a build-up of carbon monoxide inside does not occur. It is highly recommended that carbon monoxide detectors be installed inside structures in order to alert occupants to the build-up of carbon monoxide gas. If you would like any additional information on these topics or anything else pertaining to the Fire Department, please feel free to contact the Fire Station at 760-934-2300.

EMERGENCY SHELTER IS OPEN IN MAMMOTH THIS WEEKEND, INTO NEXT WEEK

In response to the structural damage occurring to some residences in the Mammoth Lakes area, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region disaster workers have opened a shelter at the Mammoth High School (365 Sierra Park Road). The shelter supports the immediate needs of those affected, including a safe place to stay, food, water, and access to health services, emotional support and other recovery resources. Impacted residents or homeowners are welcome to stop by during the day even if they choose to spend the night elsewhere. For additional information about the shelter, please contact Kathryn Peterson, Social Services Director - Mono County Department of Social Services at 760-924-1763 or via email at kpeterson@mono.ca.gov.

FLOOD.STORM DAMAGE RECOVERY FUNDS AVAILABLE TO QUALIFIED INDIVIDUALS, BUSINESSES

The Town is collecting flood or snow damage from the weather related events that began on January 7, 2017 to residential property or business owners in the Town of Mammoth Lakes. If your property experienced physical damage or your business suffered substantial economic losses, please contact the Town directly at 760-965-3632. Please be prepared to leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner during business hours. Based on the level of property damage or economic loss, the Town may recommend you complete a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) survey document in order to assess the level of assistance. With the ratification by Town Council on February 1, 2017 regarding the existence of a local emergency declared by the Town Manager by proclamation on January 30, 2017, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may provide financial assistance to eligible property owners or businesses if all criteria are met. SBA provides two programs. The first is the Economic Injury Disaster Declaration and the second is a Physical Disaster Declaration. Criteria for both declarations must be met before financial assistance will be considered. The completion of the worksheet or survey is not an application for assistance.

FLOODED? HERE’S WHO TO CALL:

Call 760-965-3681 and leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner.

SANDBAGS

Sandbags are available from the Town Yard at 299 Commerce Drive. The Town asks that you only take what you need and be respectful of others.

MAKE SURE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY HAVE AN EMERGENCY PLAN

Before an emergency happens, sit down together and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go and what you will do in an emergency.

Keep a copy of the Family Emergency Plan in your emergency supply kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster.