Dec. 15 - Dec. 22 Times Events Calendar

Update: The Mammoth Ice Rink is currently closed for maintenance; however, the Town anticipates re-opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. Please visit http://www.mammothicerink.com for the latest schedule and session times. Additionally, every first Friday of the month the ice rink will offer free admission & rentals from 7pm. Lastly, be sure to visit the rink on Thursday, December 22 to meet Santa for photos and a holiday skate night! Santa is scheduled to be at the rink from 5:30-8 p.m.

Makerspace Holiday Cards, Dec. 15

Come to the Mammoth Lakes Library from 2-5 p.m. for a special class on creating holiday cards. Supplies will be provided but bring your smiles! Call 760-934-4777 with any questions.

Après-Ski Yoga, Dec. 15, 22, Jan and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center Thursdays from 5-6:15 p.m. to counterbalance a long day on the slopes. Call 541-425-0540 for information.

Mickey Avalon ft. DJ Rodney-O, Dec. 15

Lakanuki Restaurant and Bar is hosting a live concert featuring Mickey Avalon and DJ Rodney-O. The comedy-rock music will hit a note with everyone who attends. Call 408-667-0992 or email latenitebilly@hotmail.com for info. This is a 21 and up event. Doors open at 9 p.m.

The Fantasticks at Edison Theatre, Dec. 15-30

Check out this fun musical about love, loss, adventure, growing up and vegetables at Edison Theatre this month. Contact mammothlakesrep@yahoo.com or call 760-934-6592.

June Mountain Opening Day, Dec.16

June Mountain opens tomorrow, Friday. Join us for a day of family fun on the slopes with an opening day ceremony, toast and bonfire. The ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by a champagne toast at 11 a.m.

Calico Quilters Guild Art Show, Dec. 16

Come to the Mammoth Lakes library at 5 p.m. to witness the explorations of the Calico Quilters Guild. The artwork represents experiments with color, form and texture, and draws inspiration from the beautiful landscape that we are surrounded with.

Community Meditations by Donation, Dec. 16, 18

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday from 6-6:45 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information please go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Mammoth Mountain's Night of Lights, Dec. 17

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a one-of-a-kind evening at Canyon Lodge. The Night of Lights is presented by the Southern California Ford Dealers and is a free fun-filled night for all ages with live music, a firework show, torchlight parade, kids’ activities and snowmobiles rides. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. For more information visit the events calender on www.mammothmountain.com or call 1800-MAMMOTH.

Cardio Sculpt, Dec. 19, Jan and Feb dates

Come sculpt your body at the Crowley Lake Community Center Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring proper exercise clothing because these classes are tough! For info, call 541-425-0540.

Stott Pilates Matwork, Dec. 20, Jan and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for some stott pilates. Learn the basics of breathing, pelvic and rib case placement, scapular movement, and head and cervical spine placement in this all-inclusive class. For information call 541-425-0540.

Beginning Fencing Classes, Dec. 20, Jan and Feb dates

The Crowley Lake Community Center is hosting beginning fencing lessons each week, and they want you there. Classes are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Skate With Santa, Dec. 22

Come to the Mammoth Lakes Ice Rink and enjoy skating and professional photos with our very special guest, Santa! Bring your skates or rent some there. For information, contact 760-965-3690 to reserve your next party or private rental.

Crowley Lake Community Social and Potluck, Jan 17

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for a screening of the movie “Torn” which tells the story of looters’ destruction of petroglyphs on the Volcanic Tablelands. In the film Paiute tribal leaders are interviewed with the purpose of raising awareness of the importance of The Antiquities Act. For more call Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.