Fatality Accident in Mammoth Involved Snowplow

A Mammoth reisdent is dead following an accident involving a snow plow last night, Jan. 11.

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department has not released the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin. Here is what the MLPD released, as of Jan. 12, 3:15 p.m.:

"On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, the Mammoth Lakes Police Department responded to assist with a call for medical aid on the 200 block of Lupin Street at approximately 1813 hours (6:13 p.m.).

"A Mammoth Lakes resident was involved in an incident on private property with a private loader that they had contracted for snow removal. The victim was transported to Mammoth Hospital and subsequently flown out for medical treatment, where they later succumbed to their injuries. Identity of the deceased will be released after notification of next-of-kin."

This is all the MLPD is releasing at this time. MT