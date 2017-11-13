Fire Closed 395 Walker to State Line; Detour Available

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have closed U.S. 395 until further notice due to a wildfire at Chris Flat.

Full closure: Northbound and Southbound U.S 395 from Bridgeport, CA to the Nevada State Line.

· UPDATE: Currently, access to State Route 108 is available for Northbound U.S. 395 travelers, as well as access to Walker for Southbound U.S. 395 travelers. LARGE TRUCKS WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS AND MUST USE DETOURS.

Detour: Recommended detours

Traveling North, take State Route 182, South of Bridgeport, to Nevada 338 to Nevada 208, connecting again with U.S. 395 just Northeast of Topaz Lake.

Traveling South, take Nevada 208, to Nevada 338 to State Route 182, connecting South of Bridgeport with U.S. 395.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).