Grand Jurors wanted

The Superior Court of California for Mono County is recruiting the new 2017-2018 Mono County Civil Grand Jury. A civil grand jury is made up entirely of community volunteers. The primary mission of the Grand Jury is to examine local government agencies and or local government officials to determine if the agencies and or officials are serving the residents of the county in a legal, economical and efficient manner. Grand jurors are appointed by the Presiding Judge of the Mono County Superior Court, Mark Magit. California law sets out certain legally required investigations to be done by the Grand Jury, however, the Grand Jury on its own initiative can investigate any local government agency and/or local government official it chooses. In addition, the Grand Jury can investigate local government agencies or local government officials based on written concerns or written complaints made by members of the public. The Grand Jury has a year to do its investigations and then must submit a final Grand Jury report to the Presiding Judge that will be distributed to the public and to local government. A detailed explanation of how the grand jury operates and an application form for the public to use to be considered for appointment to the grand jury can be found on the Superior Court's website, http://www.monocourt.org. Persons interested in being appointed to the grand jury should apply on or before July 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm.

For more information contact Hector Gonzalez Jr., Court Executive Officer– (760) 923-2330 or Danielle Bauman, Executive Assistant- (760) 923-2321