Highway 395 Closed to High Profile Vehicles Bishop to State Line

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to notify the public of a hi-profile vehicle prohibition. Trucks, campers and large loads are prohibited from traveling along U.S. Hwy 395 between Bishop and the Nevada State Line.

Debris and sand blown by winds can pose a significant threat on the roadway. The traveling public is advised to drastically slow down and proceed with caution. Be mindful of Caltrans crews, and that of other responders working in the area. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.