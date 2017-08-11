Indian Fire update

The fire continues to slowly grow to the north. Fire behavior includes creeping, smoldering, and backing between dead and down trees with moderate uphill runs when slope and fuels align and short-range spotting on the northern flank. The fire remains west of Red Rock Creek.

Aerial resources continue to check the fire’s growth during the day. Today, three crews are scouting potential safe containment lines and two additional crews have been ordered assist in completing the containment efforts. Crews will look to trail systems and natural barriers that can be used for containment, using Minimum Impact Suppression Tactics (MIST) to help protect wilderness character in the Golden Trout Wilderness. Crews are being supported by US Forest Service pack stock.

The fire is burning in the 2002 McNally Fire footprint. Snags (standing dead or dying trees) present a substantial safety concern for fire crews and they will not be working in areas that are unsafe because of these snags. There is currently no threat to life or property.

The forest has implemented an emergency closure of the following trails due to the fire and the substantial hazard created by falling snags:

· Casa Vieja to Red Rock Meadow via Jordon Hot Springs

· Casa Vieja to Red Rock Meadow via Lost Trout Creek (Beer Keg Meadow)

· Red Rock Meadow to Templeton Cow Camp

· Red Rock Meadow to Little Whitney Meadow

Fire crews are using Jordon Hot Springs for fire operations. Smoke is visible and drifting into the southern Owens Valley near Olancha as well as areas throughout the southern Sierra, including the Kennedy Meadows and Kern River Valley.