Mammoth Creek West EIR Goes to Town Council May 17; Public Invited

This Wednesday, May 17, 2017 the Mammoth Lakes Town Council is considering a number of items regarding the proposed Mammoth Creek Park West Project, including whether to certify the Environmental Impact Report created and completed for the project.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Town Council chambers in Suite Z in the Minaret Mall (Vons mall) on the second floor, above the Chocolate Factory.

Here's the latest from the Town of Mammoth Lakes:

Project Overview: The proposed project includes a maximum 100-foot by 200-foot Olympic ice rink (winter)/recreation/event area (RecZone/summer) covered by an approximately 30,000 square foot roof structure and additional storage and support spaces. The rink/multi-use facility would be enclosed on two sides while remaining open to preserve an outdoor feeling and maximize views of the Sherwins. The project also includes a complementary community center, reconfiguration and improvements to the existing playground to add accessible interactive components, restroom improvements, and 107 additional surface parking spaces. The project would also include an active outdoor recreation area to the west.

Town Council Agenda Items:

Agenda Item 20 – Consider certification of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Mammoth Creek Park West New Community Multi-Use Facilities Project. The overarching purpose of an EIR is to provide the public and the decision-makers with detailed information about a project’s environmental effects, ways to minimize the project’s significant environmental effects, and reasonable alternatives to the project. On May 10, the Planning and Economic Development Commission recommended certification of the EIR to Town Council (4-0).

Agenda Item 21 – Approval of Measure R and U funding recommendations for the Multi-Use Facility in the amount of $9.5 million and direction to proceed with financing and project implementation. On May 2, both the Recreation Commission and Mammoth Lakes Recreation stated their support of the financing alternatives (Option 1). The staff recommendation also includes direction to proceed with construction documents for site work including an amendment with HMC for final design and construction documents.

The Town has updated the dedicated website for the project to keep you informed of the Plan Mammoth Creek Park project: www.planmcp.com. This website is the source for all information pertaining to this project.

You may also subscribe to receive project emails or text notifications via the Town’s ‘Notify Me’ list (www.ci.mammoth-lakes.ca.us/list.aspx) or send an email with comments or recommendations regarding the project to planmcp@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov.

For additional information regarding the complementary community Multi-Use Facilities at Mammoth Creek Park West, please contact Stuart Brown, Parks and Recreation Director at (760) 965-3696 or via email.