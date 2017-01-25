Mammoth Mountain Sets Record: Twenty Feet of Snow in January

More snow has fallen so far this January than in any other month on record at Mammoth Mountain, according to Mammoth Mountain's Facebook page.

The previous record was 209 inches, set in December 2010. It was surpassed Sunday morning, Jan. 22, when the measurements came in; 241 inches of snow had fallen in January at Mammoth’s Main Lodge, with 344 inches for the season, or just over 20 feet so far this January.