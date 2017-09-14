Mammoth Police Begins Relocation Sept. 25; Hours, Services Limited

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department will move to its new location the week of Sept. 25, and have limited administrative services available during the transition.

From Monday, Sept. 25, through Thursday, Sept. 28, the Business Office at 568 Old Mammoth Road will be open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. It will close to the public at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, and reopen in its newly built location at 58 Thompsons Way at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

LiveScan fingerprinting services will be unavailable until Oct. 30. The Mammoth Lakes Police Department will continue to handle calls for service and patrol as normal during the transition. All phone numbers will remain the same.

An official ribbon-cutting will take place Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. An open house for the public will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 from 4-6 p.m. and will feature guided station tours.