The Mammoth Times Events Calendar, May 18 - May 30

Community meditations, May 19, May 21

Non-sectarian Community Meditations by donation will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, May 19 (6-6:45 pm) & Sunday, May 21 (10:30 - 11:30 am). Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information please go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Lower Rock Creek wildflower walk, May 21

Hike the beautiful middle section of the Lower Rock Creek Trail. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Union Bank parking lot. No dogs. Call Jean at 760-648-7109 for more information or email dillinghamjean@gmail.com or call Kathy at 760-387-2122.

Eastern Sierra Symphony “Spring Winds” concert, May 19

Led by renowned conductor Heiichiro Ohyama, this concert features special guest musicians from Mammoth Lakes High School. Musicians come from the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Pasadena Symphony. There also will be special guest musicians from Mammoth Lakes High School led by Mike Hammer. The concert will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Mammoth Lakes at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to easternsierrasymphony.org

“Snow in the Sierra Nevada” talk, May 23

Dr. Jeff Dozier, distinguished professor of snow hydrology, Earth system science, and remote sensing at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at University of California, Santa Barbara, will give a talk about the historic winter of 2017 at the Sierra Nevada Aquatic Research Laboratory as one of SNARL’s spring lecture series. The talk is from 7-8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture hall is at 1016 Mount Morrison Road. Arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences; however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Dogs not allowed on SNARL property.

Mammoth Market Sidewalk Sale, May 24-29

Join Mammoth for its famous Memorial Day weekend Mammoth Market Sidewalk Sale, where for three days, businesses set their tents and set out their wares. The sale begins May 24 and continues all weekend.

Honor Strings with Eastern Sierra Chamber Orchestra, May 20

Cerro Coso College and Chamber Music Unbound will present a free concert with the Eastern Sierrra Chamber Orchestra and CMU’s Honor Strings at 7 p.m. at Cerro Coso in Mammoth Lakes. This concert will feature music by Schubert, Rossini, Semetana and John Williams’ music from the sound track of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Friends of Library one-day photo sale, May 20

The Friends of the Mammoth Lakes Library will be hosting a one-day photo sale from 12:30-5 p.m. at the library, located at the corner of Meridian and Sierra park road. Thirty percent of all sales will be donated to the Friends of the Library. Go to monocolibraries.org/friends-of-the-library for more information.

Crowley Lakes Christian Academy enrollment, May 24

Eastern Sierra Christian Academy in Crowley Lake is now accepting enrollment applications for K-8 grades for the 2017/2018 school year. The academy has been educating the children of the region for more than 35 years. It will be holding an open house and information night from 6-7 p.m. The school is located at 384 South Landing Rd., Crowley Lake.

“Birding by Ear” workshops May 27, June 10, June 22

Come and listen to the sounds of the birds and learn to associate those songs to the actual bird. These 4-hour workshops begin at 8:00 am and are appropriate for all levels of birders. Come prepared to have a good time at a relaxed pace at this unique kind of workshop. Beginning near the shore of Mono Lake participants will visit a variety of habitats, gradually working their way up to an elevation of about 8,000 feet. Three workshop dates are offered this spring/summer: May 27, June 10 and June 22. The workshops are sponsored by the Friends of Mono Lake Reserve and the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve. The cost is $30 per person and will be limited to 13 participants. To register please email the State Reserve at mono.lake@parks.ca.gov or call them at (760) 647-6331. All proceeds support interpretive activities at the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve.

Hike to Davis Lake, May 28

Join the Sierra Club for a 10-12-mile hike, should the snow melt enough. The hike is strenuous and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Hilton Creek trailhead. Call for directions. Contact Lisa at 720-238-2581, or at lgbuckley@gmail.com.

"Toads: Immunity and the environment" talk, May 30

End May with another SNARL talk at the Page Center, this time on the factors influencing disease-driven population dynamics in mountain yellow legged frogs. Mary Toothman, PhD candidate in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, University of California, Santa Barbara, is the lecturer. The talk is from 7-8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture hall is at 1016 Mount Morrison Road. Arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences; however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Dogs not allowed on SNARL property.