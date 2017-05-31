Mammoth Times Events Calendar Through June 15

Calling all artists; paintings needed for art exhibit

Calling all artists: the Mammoth Lakes Library is putting together a painting exhibit at the library, scheduled for August and September. There is room for up to 30 paintings. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Pat at stockcar3holland@earthlink.net or call 760-934-6248.

Walker/Coleville Free Birding Tours, first Fridays of each month

Offered the first Friday of the month, join this free outing at the Sweetwater Coffee Shoppe in the Sierra Inn at 9 a.m. for a guided bird-watching excursion with a local expert in the Walker-Coleville area. For more information, go to northernmonochamber.com.

Community Meditations, June 2, June 4

Non-sectarian Community Meditations by donation will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, June 2 (6-6:45 pm) and Sunday, June 4 (10:30-11:30 a.m.). Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information, go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Free smoke detector installations until June 2

Help the Red Cross to reduce the number of home fire related deaths by becoming educated on the importance of fire safety. Get a new fire detector and have it installed during this week or, learn to do it yourself. Contact Taylor Vaughan for more information, training, and details at 818-593-3505.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team simulation training, June 2

Join the red Cross for an evening of networking with updates from the L.A. Region as well as a DAT simulation wherein volunteers can put their Disaster Action Team training to the test. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center located at 58 Pearson Rd. For more information, contact Melissa Harris at 310-405-2180 or Jon Brown at 213-407-8316.

Town Cleanup, After Snow Celebration Party, June 3

Join neighbors to clean up Mammoth from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and after that, join residents to celebrate the end of winter and all the hard work that Mammoth employees and others did, to get the town through the big winter of 2017. The party starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. at the Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa, where free food and drink and DJ will be on hand to celebrate he beginning of summer. Call Sherine at 760-965-3636 for more information or go to www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov

Red Cross Preparedness Education Disaster class, June 3

Anyone who is interested in becoming a Preparedness Education Presenter is invited to attend a training session from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3 at the Crowley Lake Church on the Mountain, located at 384 S. Landing Road. Help spread the word on becoming “Red Cross Ready” by joining for an in-depth training on presenter fundamentals, presentation logistics and teach back sessions. Contact Haley Seibel for more information at 818-593-3506.

Health & Safety Fair, June 3

Join the Mono County First Five folks from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Shady Rest Park in Mammoth. This is a free event offering kids bike helmets, car seat installation training, hot dogs and fruit for lunch, community agency information and activities, and more!

Annual Pamper Pedal all-ladies bike ride, June 3

The annual Pamper Pedal is an all-ladies ride hosted by the men of Eastside Velo. The ride starts at Footloose in Mammoth Lakes and concludes 44 scenic miles later at the Elks Park in Bishop. This is the 11th anniversary of this ride. For more information go to http://www.eastsidevelo.org/

Pollinator Garden Tour, June 3

Meet at the Eastern Sierra Land Trust office at 250 N. Fowler St. in Bishop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s Eastside Pollinator Garden Project. During the Garden Tour, you’ll have the chance to see these lovely gardens in bloom, win prizes, and much more. Prior to the start of the tour, Eastern Sierra Land Trust will be hosting a free outdoor yoga class in the ESLT office backyard, beginning at 9 a.m. Join us for morning yoga, then hit the road as we tour local pollinator garderns. Go to http://takeitoutsideca.com/ for more information. For more information and to obtain your garden map and directions, please contact Indigo Johnson at indigo@eslt.org or 760-873-4554.

Crowley Community Yard Sale, June 4

Community Service Area 1, a board of local residents working on improving and enriching the Crowley Lake area, will be holding a community yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the Crowely Lake Community Center. The proceeds from this yard sale will go towards the funding of the new skate park. Vendor space is $10 per space in the parking lot and all advertising is completed for the vendors. To reserve a space, contact Denise Perpall at deweyskis@gmail.com or call 760-914-0977. There will also be a free barbecue from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for all who shop or sell.

Parker Lake hike, June 4

Join the Sierra Club on a moderate, four-mile-round-trip, snow-free hike off the north section of the June Lake loop, with 650 feet elevation gain. An additional half-mile flat hike around the lake will be offered. There are gorgeous views of Mono Lake, beautiful aspen groves, picturesque snowy peaks surrounding Parker Lake, and Parker Creek is high and fast-moving. Wildflowers are just beginning to show themselves. The hike should take around an hour to Parker Lake. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Dress in layers. Don't forget water, snacks, sunscreen, hat and a windbreaker. For additional information contact Melissa at 760-937-0499 or melissas1@verizon.net.

Watch Roy Rogers movies filmed locally, June 5

Rich Foye will introduce the film, Under Western Stars, at the June Lake Community Center at the regular meeting of the Mono Basin Historical Society at 7 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Scenes from the 1938 movie were filmed in the Eastern Sierra and provided the first starring role for Roy Rogers. The one hour movie includes Roy saving ranchers threatened with water loss to a big, distant city using his six-gun and his election to Congress, while singing songs throughout, including the Academy Award nominated song, "Dust"! All are welcome. Free but a donation to the historical society is welcome. Call 760-647-6461, email curator@monobasinhistory.org or visit monobasinhistory.org

Breakfast with a Botanist, June 10

Join Friends of the Inyo for our annual Breakfast with a Botanist. Want to learn more about wildflowers? Join us at the Eastside Bakeshop near McGee Creek where longtime professor of botany Steve McLaughlin will share the basics of wildflower anatomy and identification, and then join him on the trail in McGee Creek and explore the many wildflowers that pop out in early summer. Space is limited, so please RSVP at info@friendsoftheinyo.org.

Kayak or Canoe Benton Crossing to Crowley Lake, June 11

Float, paddle and bird watch down the Owens River about four miles to Crowley Lake. See a wide variety of waterfowl and spectacular views of the Eastern Sierra. Bring boat, paddle, lunch, water, hat, sunscreen. Life vests are mandatory and a waterproof bag for camera, binoculars is advised. Meet at 9 a.m., at the Union Bank, Mammoth, or at 9:30 a.m., at the Benton Crossing Road Bridge. No dogs. Call Mauriça to reserve space at 760-932-7175 or Maurica_And@yahoo.com or Melissa Swan at 760-937-0499 or melissas1@verizon.net.

Friends of the Inyo Open House, June 14

Friends of the Inyo invites you to join them to kick off the summer season, welcome new staff, and rally for our public lands. Meet the new Executive Director, hear about exciting summer projects and about how you can get involved. Get updated on critical issues affecting our public lands and how you can take action. Beer, wine, and appetizers provided. Inyo Council for the Arts, 137 S. Main St., 6- 8:30 pm. For more info, email info@friendsoftheinyo.org.

Birding Between Breweries, June 15

Part of the Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua event, this outing includes guided visits to some of the best birding spots intermixed with visits to the region’s finest breweries. Cost is $60 and includes one beer at each scheduled brewery stop. For more information, go to www.birdchautauqua.org. For additional dates, please visit www.MonoLake.org.

Climate Change Seminar, June 15

Meet in Lee Vining from 1-5 p.m. to listen to some of the best in the business talk about how “The High Sierra Responds to a Changing Climate.” Sponsored by the 350 MONO Climate Action group, the seminar is a day of education on high elevation climate issues in the Eastern Sierra. Talks include the fate of the Dana Glacier, why Mono Lake is a climate refuge, why the future holds more intense droughts and floods, the fate of alpine lakes, how to be a climate activist, how Mono Lake is responding to climate change and more. The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.monoclimateaction.org