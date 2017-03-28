Mammoth Trails Meeting Tonight, March 28

The first Mammoth Lakes Trails (MLT) meeting of 2017 is today, Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Library.

Mammoth Trails is the local confederation of user groups that was formed by charter in 2008. At the Tuesday evening meeting tonight, the Mammoth Lakes Trail System team will be sharing news about projects that are taking shape. MLT welcomes feedback on how to improve or plan for, trails in the area.

Here’s what will be discussed at the meeting:

Fat Biking in Shady Rest: The Inyo National Forest is seeking input for a pilot program that would allow winter fat biking on the Shady Rest Non-Motorized, Multi-Use Winter Trails. This is a great opportunity to help make this effort a success by sharing your creative ideas, according to MLT.

Sherwin Area Access Recreation Plan (SHARP) Trailheads: The Mammoth Lakes Trail System team is seeking input on a variety of potential trailhead improvements to help inform the design and environmental review process as we begin to implement the Sherwins Area Recreation Plan (SHARP).

Winter trails update: MLT will provide an overview of Mammoth Lakes Trail System winter projects that have been implemented over the winter of 2016/2017 and discuss ideas to improve the program.

Summer trails update: MLT will be doing trail maintenance in problem areas, fixing and replacing signs and building new trails in the Sherwin area. Come to the meeting to learn more.

For more information, go to jrathje@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov