March 15 is You Chance to Weigh in on Affordable Housing in Mammoth

A kick-off meeting for the Town of Mammoth Lakes Community Housing Action Plan: Live, Work, Thrive will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 beginning at 2:00pm in the Town/County Conference Room located at 437 Old Mammoth Road (Minaret Village Shopping Center) above Giovanni’s Restaurant. If you are interested in or are impacted by the workforce housing shortage in our community, please consider attending this kick-off meeting.

Mammoth Lakes Housing, in collaboration with Mammoth Mountain Ski Area have procured WSW Consulting to update the Town of Mammoth Lakes’ Housing Needs Assessment (2011) and develop a Community Housing Action Plan. The data collection component of this study will: identify and quantify workforce housing needs; evaluate the existing housing program accomplishments and available resources, opportunities and constraints to producing affordable housing; inventory the type and ownership of homes by zone and short-term rental inventory by zone; assess the impact of short-term rentals based on available information; and provide conclusions and recommendations.

The Community Housing Action Plan will utilize the compiled data to help the community identify housing goals and priorities, prioritize housing strategies, understand financing needs, assign responsibilities to carry out the housing plan, and identify a general timeline for achievement. This component will involve the public and “roll up your sleeves” work from the Housing Working Group.

For questions or additional information, please contact Jennifer or Patricia from Mammoth Lakes Housing at 760-934-4740.

Viva, Trabaje, Prospere: Plan de Acción de Vivienda

La primera reunión del Plan de Acción para la Vivienda Asequible de la Comunidad de Mammoth Lakes: Viva, Trabaje, Prospere se llevará a cabo el miércoles 15 de marzo entre las 2 y las 3 de la tarde en la Sala de Conferencias Pueblo/Condado ubicada en el 437 Old Mammoth Road, sobre el Restaurante Giovanni’s. Para más información, llame a Mammoth Lakes Housing al (760) 934-4740.

Mammoth Lakes Housing, en colaboración con Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, ha contratado a WSW Consulting para ponerse al día la Evaluación de Necesidades de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Mammoth Lakes (2011) y desarrollar un Plan de Acción de Vivienda con la comunidad.

El componente de recopilación de datos de este estudio va a incluir: identificación y cuantificación las necesidades de vivienda de la fuerza de trabajo; evaluación de los logros del programa de vivienda existentes y los recursos disponibles, oportunidades y limitaciones para producir vivienda asequible; inventario del tipo; evaluación el impacto de los alquileres a corto plazo; y conclusiones y recomendaciones.

El Plan de Acción de Vivienda utilizará los datos recopilados para ayudar a la comunidad a identificar las metas y prioridades de vivienda, priorizar las estrategias de vivienda, entender las necesidades de financiamiento, asignar responsabilidades para llevar a cabo el plan de vivienda e identificar un calendario general para el logro.

Si está interesado en o afectado por la escasez de viviendas asequibles en nuestra comunidad, considere asistir a estas reuniones.

Para preguntas o más información, llame a Patricia al 760-934-4740.