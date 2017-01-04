Messy Morning in Mammoth; Storm Only Halfway Done

Atmospheric river storm number one is currently underway in Mammoth at about 9 a.m., Jan. 4, and it will continue to snow most of the day and into the night, according to Howard Sheckter, Mammoth's forecaster. Roads are a mess due mostly to unprepared drivers; there are a lot of cars just stopped or stuck on the roads and roadsides and a lot of people trying to get them out, making for a chaotic morning in Mammoth.

Sheckter said we haven't had a storm like this in five years.

He also said "we are only half way through it." Slow down, take your time, get those chains on and get ready for AR # 2 coming Saturday into Monday, with a lot more snow and even more rain. A Flood Warning was just posted for that storm this morning, according to the National Weather Service, as the storm will come in warm and rainy, likely creating localized flooding issues in Mammoth itself, and in large river systems like the Merced River in Yosemite National Park.