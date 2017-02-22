Only One Road Into Yosemite; All Others Damaged by Storms

Vehicular access to Yosemite Valley is restricted to S.R. 140 (El Portal Road) due to road damage in and around Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The Big Oak Flat Road (S.R. 120 West) is closed within the park between Crane Flat and Foresta due to storm damage.

State Route 41 just south of the park entrance in Fish Camp is closed, also due to recent storm damage.

The Big Oak Flat Road (S.R. 120 West) is currently unsafe for vehicular traffic due to recent damage caused by winter storms. The road is closed 24 hours per day and there is no access to Yosemite Valley. This road closure is anticipated to last several days, as road crews assess and repair the road.

The Wawona Road (S.R. 41) is currently open within Yosemite National Park. However, visitors traveling to the park from the south will not be able to access Yosemite National Park due to road damage on the highway in Fish Camp, just south of the park’s entrance. Caltrans is working on road repairs. Please check with Caltrans for current road conditions. http://www.dot.ca.gov/

State Route 140 (El Portal Road) remains open and clear for all vehicular traffic and is the only access to Yosemite Valley. Visitors traveling on this road are urged to drive slowly and be aware of rocks and debris on the road.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200 and press 1.