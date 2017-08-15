The Picnic Fire, near Mono Lake on Picnic Ground Road (BLM jurisdiction), is holding at 2 acres today. Numerous crews and helicopters responded with aggressive suppression to this new start yesterday near the community of Lee Vining. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Lee Vining also experienced smoke impacts from the fires west of the community with the South Fork Fire in Yosemite being the primary source. The Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District issued a Level 2 Alert for the community.