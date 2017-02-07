Resources, Information Contacts for Storm-Weary Eastsiders Available

As a series of wet storms pound the Eastern Sierra, flooding and traffic impacts are already affecting the area.

However, so far, there have been no major emergencies, and no loss of life.

Resources for those affected by the storms hitting Mammoth are available and in place - see below for a list of resources, including phone numbers, sandbags, and websites.

In the meantime, as the Town of Mammoth Lakes enters its third day in a row of heavy, wet snow or rain, the Town of Mammoth is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning (http://mammothweather.com/latest-forecast/nws-mammoth-lakes-forecast/) remains in effect through tonight Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to the Town, "a prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river (AR) is bringing heavy snow/rain to the region. It is forecasted to decrease in intensity by mid-afternoon along with the strong winds, however rain/snow showers will continue with the next surge of moderate-heavy precipitation Thursday morning into early Friday morning."

View the complete Public Service Announcement or open attached PDF at http://mammothweather.com/latest-forecast/nws-mammoth-lakes-forecast/

Town crews are responding to areas of concern, particularly flooded roadways and drains, according to the Town. Rockslides are possible along mountain highways caused by torrential snow/rain. Widespread very strong winds continue along higher elevations leading to air/road disruptions, particularly along U.S. Highway 395.

Mammoth Lakes could experience power issues, tree damage with excessive winds along the Sierra ridges of 150-plus mph.

The Town advises residents to stay indoors and only travel if absolutely necessary.

Be aware of localized flooding and slow down for standing water. Help your neighbors and keep your flood protection measures in place.

RESOURCES:

Sandbags are still available for property use from the Town Yard (299 Commerce Drive). The Town asks that you only take what you need and be respectful of others.

To report areas of flooding, call 760-965-3681 and be prepared to leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner.

Be prepared by listening to KMMT 106.5 and Sierra Wave 92.5 for any road closures or shelter open.

The Town will also post updated information on the Public Information Line at 760-965-3612, and on the Town’s homepage at http://www.ci.mammoth-lakes.ca.us

Caltrans Road Conditions: https://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi

Caltrans Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Caltrans-District-9-178603062220478/

Mono County Sheriff Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Mono%20County%20Sheriff's%20Office

In the event of any emergency, call 911 for assistance.

Emergency information can also be found on the Town’s website including emergency planning documents, utility contact numbers and assistance and services for disaster recovery at http://www.ci.mammoth-lakes.ca.us/index.aspx?nid=379.