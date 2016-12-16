Roads into Yosemite Reopen

All roads leading into Yosemite Valley have reopened, according to the National Park Service.

Additionally, campgrounds, lodging, restaurants, and facilities within Yosemite Valley are open and fully operational. This reopening is possible because the Merced River crested below flood stage early this morning, resulting in no major damage to park roads or operations. All roads leading into Yosemite Valley were closed last evening at 5:00 p.m. due to a forecast of flood conditions with a strong storm coming into the Yosemite area.

Visitors are asked to drive drive with extreme caution as there is still water on the roadways, some downed branches, and minor rockfall on park roads. Park crews will be working for the next several days in cleaning roadways and removing debris.

Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) buses are running on their normal schedule.

For 24 hour road and weather information, call 209-372-0200