Second Storm of Series Bears Down On Eastside Tonight

The second in a series of storms that will last until at least mid-week next week will approach the Eastern Sierra tonight in the form of a weak to moderate "atmospheric river" event, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will bring as much as one to two feet of snow by Sunday morning, although amounts could change depending on where the bulls eye of the storm is as it approaches the California coast, and, how much shadowing the Eastern Sierra sees. The storm will be mostly rain below 8,000 feet. Strong winds will start the system off this afternoon, Dec. 9 and the rain and snow will begin later in the evening, lasting through the night. For more details, check out the NWS Forecast Discussion for today, here: http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=REV&issuedby=REV&product=AF...