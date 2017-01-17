Seven Days of Snow; Weather Alert Issued for Next Seven Days

The National Weather Service has issued a "Special Weather Statement" this afternoon that starts tomorrow, Jan. 18 and lasts through next Wednesday Jan. 24. The statement indicates there will be three more storms between the two dates, beginning with a lighter storm on Jan. 18-Jan. 19, then a one day break on Friday, Jan. 20, then another storm late on Jan. 20 through Jan. 21 and then another storm beginning on Sunday, Jan. 22 that could last into Wednesday, Jan. 24. As much as five to eight more feet of snow is forecast for the Sierra crest with less in Mammoth and a foot or more below 7,000 feet elevation. For more information, go to http://tinyurl.com/ozc5x8u