Smoke Visible Near Smokey Bear Flat Jan. 3

There will be smoke near U.S. Highway 395 near Smokey Bear Flat north of Mammoth throughout the day as Inyo National Forest fire crews continue pile burning near Smokey Bear Flat.

Crews are working with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District to take advantage of favorable wind dispersal, according to forest officials.

Crews will complete up to 51 acres today, officials said. Since this unit is close to Highway 395, motorists should plan to see smoke in the area and should slow down for firefighters along the road corridor.

Pile burning helps reduce fuels under favorable conditions. This helps prevent unwanted, more intense wildfires in the summer months. Prior to suppression practices, fire would naturally occur in this forest every 10-15 years, preventing forest fuels to accumulate.