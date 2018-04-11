Snow, Cold to Arrive Tonight and Last Into Next Week

Winter doesn't want to leave the Sierra alone just yet, according to the National Weather Service forecasters at the Reno office.

"Snow will move into the region Wednesday evening with impacts to travel over the Sierra passes, Lake Tahoe Basin and portions of Lassen County through Thursday morning," they said. "A few light showers may move through western Nevada with very light accumulations possible for the Reno metro area, Carson City, Douglas and Storey counties. Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday will be warm, but another cold system may bring gusty winds, rain, and snow Sunday and Monday.

That said, no major accumulations are expected; the snow will be measured in inches, not feet.

Here is more detail: https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=REV&issuedby=REV&product=A...