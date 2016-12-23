Snow Through Christmas Eve Morning; Several Feet Forecast for Mountain

A significant winter storm is well underway in Mammoth and the higher reaches of the Eastern Sierra and Sierra crest area; if you are still planning on traveling to or from the Sierra, stay tuned to the National Weather Service updates and their Facebook page, below, which is a great resource. The storm is forecast to drop at least a foot of snow in Mammoth and several feet on Mammoth Mountain before it exits the area tomorrow morning, Christmas Eve Day. Christmas Day should be epic, in other words! The best way to keep updated is the NWS website and their Facebook site.

Here's the NWS "Forecast Discussion" website for the Mammoth area: http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=REV&issuedby=REV&product=AF...

Here is the NWS Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/NWSReno