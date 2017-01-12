Snowy Conditions, Speed, Cause Major Accident Jan. 10

Two people were hospitalized on Jan. 10 after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle on U.S. Highway 395 when the driver who was traveling along the highway collided with another vehicle parked on the side of the road.

One man who was installing chains on the parked vehicle was able to jump away from the collision and avoided injury but the two people seated in the parked vehicle were injured.

The driver of the car that struck the parked vehicle was uninjured.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 1:30 p.m., when a party was installing tire chains on a Toyota Prius along the shoulder of northbound US Highway 395, just north of McGee Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound US Hwy. 395 at approximately 45 mph. The weather and visibility was poor with nearly whiteout conditions. Due to his unsafe speed for the conditions, the driver of the Dodge was unable to avoid the Toyota parked along the northbound shoulder.

The Dodge Ram struck the rear of the Toyota Prius, which resulted in major injuries to the two passengers who were seated in the Toyota Prius.

Both passengers of the Toyota were not wearing safety restraints.

The party outside of the Toyota who was installing the tire chains was able to jump away from the collision and was uninjured.

One passenger was transported to Mammoth Lakes Hospital and the other passenger was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured.

The degree of injuries and other information regarding the accident was not available at press time.