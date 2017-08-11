State of the Inyo - what's open and what's not

Mono Lake Ranger District

Roads open: Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Sonora Pass (Hwy 108), Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W), Saddlebag Lake Rd., Bodie (Hwy 270), Lundy Canyon, Panum Crater, Hwy 120 E (Benton), June Lake Loop (Hwy 158), Parker Lake Rd.

Campgrounds open: Lundy Canyon (county), Aspen Grove, Big Bend, Lower Lee Vining, Ellery Lake, Moraine, Tioga Lake, Junction, Sawmill Walk-in, Saddlebag Lake, Saddlebag Trailhead Group Camp, Aerie Crag, Gull Lake, June Lake, Oh Ridge, Reversed Creek, Silver Lake, Upper and Lower Deadman.

The Mono Basin Visitor Center is open seven days a week, 8:00 am -5:00 pm.

Mammoth Ranger District

Roads open: Convict Lake, Hot Creek Hatchery, Inyo Craters, Lakes Basin, Old Mammoth Rd. to Lakes Basin, Reds Meadow Rd., Mammoth Creek, Mammoth Scenic Loop, Laurel Canyon.

Campgrounds open: Crowley Lake (BLM), Convict Lake, Mammoth Mtn. RV Park (private, year round), New Shady Rest, Old Shady Rest, Pine Glen Family/Group, Sherwin Creek, Twin Lakes, Coldwater, Lake George, Lake Mary, Pine City, Agnew Meadows, Agnew Meadows Group, Minaret Falls, Upper Soda Springs, Reds Meadow, Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Brown’s Owens River (private).

Campgrounds closed: Agnew Meadows Horse Campground, Devils Postpile (NPS—closed for the season).

The Mammoth Welcome Center is open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

Devils Postpile Ranger Station is open, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

White Mountain Ranger District

CARMA restoration area closure has moved. The main entrance gate on road 8S40 (east gate) to the restoration site will remained gated and locked. The western entrance of 8S40 is now open, allowing access to the roads 8S40B and 35E306. At road 35E306, road 8S40 is now gated and closed to motorized vehicle travel. The public is asked to respect the restoration efforts being made and not travel with motorized vehicles beyond the closed gates or park off of established roadways where vegetative seeding has occurred.

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd., Rock Creek Rd., Buttermilk Rd. (storm damage), North Lake Rd., Hwy 168 to Lake Sabrina, South Lake Rd., Big Pine Canyon (Glacier Lodge) Rd., White Mt. Rd to the Barcroft Gate Silver Canyon Rd., Wyman Canyon Rd. (expect difficult conditions).

Campgrounds open: McGee Creek, Iris Meadow, Big Meadow, East Fork, Pine Grove, Rock Creek Lake, Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Tuff, French Camp, Aspen Group Camp, Bitterbrush, Bishop Park, Bishop Park Group, Big Trees, Forks, Four Jeffrey, Intake 2, Mountain Glen, Table Mountain Group, Sabrina, North Lake, Willow, Big Pine Creek (no water), Sage Flat, Upper Sage Flat, Clyde Glacier Group Camp, Palisade Glacier Group Camp, Goodale (no water, BLM), Grandview (no water, no trash service, firewood is limited), Cedar Flat Group Camp, Horton Creek (BLM), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM), Pleasant Valley (County).

Campground closed: Holiday.

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is open, seven days a week, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is open seven days a week, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Mt Whitney Ranger District:

Roads open: Foothill Rd., Division Creek Rd., Haiwee Canyon Rd., Mazourka Canyon Rd., Movie Rd., Sage Flat Rd., Whitney Portal Rd, Horseshoe Meadow Rd., Onion Valley Rd.

Campgrounds open: Boulder Creek RV Resort, Diaz Lake (County), Upper and Lower Grays Meadow, Lone Pine Campground, Independence Creek (County), Onion Valley (no water), Kennedy Meadows, Portagee Joe (County), Tuttle Creek (BLM) Whitney Portal (no water), Whitney Portal Trailhead (no water), Cottonwood Lakes/ Pass Trailhead, Horseshoe Meadow Equestrian.

The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Inyo National Forest is NOT in Fire Restrictions for fire hazard at this time.