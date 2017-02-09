Storm Beginning to Impact Roofs, Another Storm on the Way

There was a hard closure on U.S.. 395 from Gorge Road north of Bishop to Nevada until recently and it could close again.

Call 511, or go to the Caltrans Road Conditions page and enter the road number of the highway needed or go to https://www.facebook.com/Caltrans-District-9-178603062220478/?hc_ref=PAG... for updates.

There is another serious storm arriving now, Feb. 9, and conditions are only expected to deteriorate today and tonight, as two more inches of rain and then later in the evening, snow, take aim at the Eastern Sierra again.

This storm will last at least through tomorrow, Friday, and finally exit Saturday.

After that, there will be a dry, warmish break until next week, but sometime around Feb. 16-17, the hose is forecast to get turned back on and hit all of the state, with storms lasting about a week. That's preliminary, but the closer it gets, the more forecasters are honing in on next week's storms as significant and lengthy.

As a Mono County supervisor, Fred Stump said, "Are we having fun yet?"

Ask some of those who are now homeless after their buildings were condemned yesterday. The snow and rain are badly needed – but there is a price.