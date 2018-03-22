Storm to Taper Off This Evening; More Rain/Snow Until Then

According to the National Weather Service, the atmospheric river is in full swing, with the heaviest precipitation anticipated through approximately noon today, then moderate rain and snow continuing into the evening, March 22.

As snow levels begin to fall this afternoon, travel impacts across Sierra passes will increase with heavy wet snow falling throughout the region, according to the NWS. "There is still a pronounced dry slot moving in Thursday evening as the atmospheric river slides south. The question at this point remains if we will see much in the way of snow accumulation below 6,500 feet, which includes the Lake Tahoe Basin and many communities along the Highway 395 corridor in Mono County.

"A few slushy inches of snow remains possible at the tail end of the atmospheric river this evening if enough moisture remains in the colder airmass. Confidence remains low for the town of Mammoth Lakes as well, as much of town is in the range of snow level variability which could mean only a couple inches of snow on the lower elevation east end of town and a couple feet of snow on the higher west end of town," the NWS stated in an updated forecast today at about 11 a.m.