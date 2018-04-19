Team Outdoor 365 wins 2018 Junior Village Championship

MMSST U10-U12-U14 racers were back in competition Saturday, April 14 with the third Junior Village Championship race on Saturday. Ten teams competed in the final JVC race of the season, sponsored by Roberto’s Mexican Café. Placing first, second and third, in that order were: U10 girls_Addison Koenig, Michaela “Koko” Bruce and Lana Sugimura; U10 boys’ Jayden Peck, Fritz Griffith and Alexander “Kimmi” Basamakov; U12 girls’ Piper Wilkison, Sierra Wight and Maya Eisner; U12 boys’ Gregory Gazarian, Tristan Barndt and JaKe McConnell; U14 girls’ Siena Beeghly, Bryn Urdi and Sara Mueller; and U14 boys’ Quentin LeFrancois, Jack Lackey and Iain Ferguson. Coach Joon Chang’s team Designs Unlimited won the “big cookie” prize for the fastest team in the third race. Team Outdoor 365 coached by Scott Saltsman had the best combined times for the three race series earning them the championship title and the highly coveted perpetual trophy.

Junior skiers break the speed limit

On Sunday many of the same racers came out for the Footloose Speed Trap. In that event, the young athletes spent the morning practicing running a straight line down Fascination, starting each run a little higher up the mountain. In the afternoon, the athletes came back to take their final run going through an official speed trap, where their speeds were recorded in miles-per-hour. One after another the young skiers recorded speeds that would have earned them a ticket on 395 if they were old enough to drive.

The top two Chargers were Kendall Winer, who went 71.57 mph and Nikolina Sentovich, who clocked a speed of 70.17 mph. The fastest U10 boy and girl were Kimmie Beerel, 60.65 mph and Fritz Griffith, 60.65 mph; U12’s, Sophie McMahan. 73.03 mph and Grant Schneider, 73.79 mph; U14’s Bryn Urdi and Natalie Tholan tied 73.97 mph; and Bodie MacMillan had the fastest speed of the day 76.14 mph.