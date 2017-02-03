Temp Weekend Overnight Parking Areas Available

The Town of Mammoth Lakes is extending designated temporary overnight parking sites this weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking.

According to the Town, the parking areas are needed due to the excessive snowfall this January and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, The Town has thus identified six locations throughout the community, with the majority of sites conveniently located near or adjacent to transit routes.

Visitors are requested to park their vehicles in the designated areas for the weekend and use the complimentary transit service.

Temporary overnight parking locations can be found on the attached map and are as follows: Hillside Parking Lot, Tavern Park & Ride, Mammoth Ice Rink - Upper Lot, Mammoth Creek Park, Volcom Brothers Skate Park and the Mono County Court Parking Lot.

Visitors will not be ticketed during their stay but are asked to vacate the temporary overnight parking sites by no later than Monday morning.

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is reminding citizens that there is no street parking from Nov. 1 through April 30. Vehicles found parked in violation of these ordinances are subject to receiving a parking citation and/or in some cases, vehicles may be impounded at the owner’s expense.

For additional information about this program please visit www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov, follow Eastern Sierra Transit Authority on Twitter @estabus or review the winter transit map and routes online at: www.estransit.com. – WG