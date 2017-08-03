There will be a temporary closure of the Horseshoe Meadow Road on Saturday, August 5th from approximately 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

The closure will be between Granite View Drive and Lubken Canyon Road. Motorists can use Tuttle Creek Road and Lubken Canyon Roads as alternatives to access the Horseshoe Meadow area.

The closure of Horseshoe Meadow Road is to protect public safety during helicopter sling operations involving an aircraft recovery operation.