Times Events Calendar, April 6-April 12

Grand Opening of free, youth after-school ‘Clubhouse Live,’ April 6

Come celebrate Mono County’s grand opening of its brand new Clubhouse Live at 3-6 p.m. The Clubhouse will provide a free, after school program for middle and high school students, giving kids a safe place to hang out, do homework or socialize. The Clubhouse is located on the second floor of the Sierra Center Mall at 452 Old Mammoth Road. For more information contact Salvador Montanez, Mono County Behavioral Health Behavioral Health Services Coordinator at 760-924-1740 or go to smontanez@mono.ca.gov.

Meet the author of 'The Log of a Snow Surveyor,' April 7

Join author Paul Armstrong as he tells the tale of his 40 years doing backcountry snow surveys for the state of California at the Mammoth Lakes Library at 5:30 p.m. A chemistry and electronics teacher, former U.S. Forest Service supervisor, commercial fisherman and a rancher, Armstrong’s book paints a vivid portrait of the white, silent world of the Sierra backcountry, and what it’s like when a bear, Hot Lips Holligan, takes over the kitchen for a few months. Hint: it ain’t pretty.

Register now for Mammoth Invitational, April 7-9

Register now for the Mammoth Invitational Fundraiser on April 7-9. Register teams of four racers plus four guests. Gather a team of four friends, family, VIP clients or top employees for the best weekend on the mountain. Saturday afternoon, chill out with some Pond Skimming at McCoy Station. Don’t forget to bring your kids to Sunday’s TruMoo Family Fun Cup on Sunday, April 9, which is free for the whole family. For more information go to https://mammoth17.auction-bid.org/microsite/register.

First Friday birding in the Antelope Valley, April 7

Beginners and experts alike are welcome to meet at 9 a.m. to depart from Sweetwater Coffee Shoppe, 107537 U.S. Highway 395, Walker to explore birding habitat in the surrounding area through pinyon pine forest to riparian habitat. Those planning to attend should bring water and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Binoculars and bird books are available courtesy of the Eastern Sierra Audubon Society. For more information, call Ele Espinosa 928-300-8088 or email espinosa2015@gmail.com.

Pollinator Garden Workshop, April 8

Eastern Sierra Land Trust is inviting community members to create beautiful, productive landscaping in their yards or gardens that will attract bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other important pollinators. The Eastern Sierra Land Trust is available to help with a Pollinator Workshop on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Inyo Council for the Arts, 137 S. Main St. in Bishop. Participants will learn how to get their pollinator-friendly garden growing this spring. Guest speakers will share insights on Eastern Sierra gardening topics ranging from drought-tolerant native plants, to composting, watering systems and more. For more information and to RSVP, contact Indigo Johnson, ESLT Education Coordinator and AmeriCorps Member, at indigo@eslt.org or 760-873-4554.

Beaded bracelet class, April 8

Learn to make a beautiful bracelet using two different color seed beads with a magnetic clasp from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. All materials may be purchased at class for $10. For more information on materials needed, contact Kim at 760-935-4587. Pre-registration is required, limited space available. For information and to pre-register contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or at isbxoxo@gmail.com.

Watterson Summit Hike, April 9

For a change of pace, the Sierra Club will hike in the high desert, starting on the Watterson Summit off of Benton Crossing Road on April 9. The group will follow the dirt road past a USGS monitoring station and walk up a small “bump” to a vista point. Views of the Sierra Nevada Range and White Mountains. are superb. This is an approximate six-mile round-trip of easy to moderate difficulty. The group will meet at 10 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Dress in layers, bring water, snacks and lunch. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Contact Dick and Joanne for up-to-date information at 760-709-5050 or rhihn@skidmore.edu. Abominable weather will cancel.

Artist of the Month, April 12-May 31

The Mono Arts Council Gallery Featured Artist for April and May is Bob Kent. Come see Kent’s work on display from April 12-May 31. The gallery is open from noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and is closed Tuesdays. For more information, call 760-914-2909 or email gallery@monoarts.org.

Art and Wine evenings in Mammoth, April 12

Join the Mono Arts Council for Art & Wine from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the MAC Gallery by Vons. The class this month is a vibrant, acrylic hummingbird painting with instructor Miguel Flores. The cost is $45 and includes the first glass of wine. To sign up visit monoarts.org/art-wine-classes. For questions, call 760-914-2731 or email kristin@monoarts.org.

Book signing, 'Tales Along El Camino Sierra,' April 15

Join longtime local Dave Woodfuff at the Booky Joint in Mammoth for a book-signing event April 15 from 3-6 p.m. Woodruff, along with co-writer Gayle Woodruff, has written a book about the stories and myths associated with U.S. Highway 395, “Tales Along El Camino Sierra.” El Camino Sierra was the name first given to the original U.S. Highway 395 in Inyo and Mono counties, according to Woodruff, who noted that in 1910, intent on getting their share of the first state highway construction bond measure, members of the Inyo Good Roads Club coined the name El Camino Sierra as a marketing tool to help draw the attention of the state decision makers in Sacramento to this lightly populated area of the state.” For more information, contact Woodruff at 760-920-8061.

Ezakimak registration now open; race is April 15

Registration for the 2017 Winter Ezakimak is now open! Join Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, April 15 and take the challenge to ascend Mammoth Mountain. New this year, the Fastest Male and Fastest Female, will each take home $1,000. Everyone’s favorite uphill race is BACK on April 15th. Challenge yourself on a 5k race from the base to the summit of Mammoth Mountain at 11,053 feet on cross country skis, snowshoes, or a fat bike. The Ezakimak event allows participants to climb up 2,000 feet in elevation on the famed Kamikaze mountain bike trail - but in reverse. Spectators and family can join in to cheer on their athlete and have fun at the Sunset Summit Party with an evening gondola ride up to the top, music and kid-friendly activities. Entry fee includes race, finisher beer/cocoa, finisher t-shirt, bag check at registration and delivery to the top, gondola ride down after the race, on-course food and water stations, music throughout the course and the Summit Sunset Party activities at the finish. To register or for more information, go to http://bit.ly/2juA7a5

Artist Reception, Mammoth Library, April 15

A photo exhibit of local artists, plus a couple of lithographs from paintings will be on display at the Mammoth Lakes Library, Saturday, April 15 from 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Corner of Meridian and Sierra Park Road. Light refreshments will be served.

Ski/Snowshoe Earthquake Dome Loop, April 16

There is still plenty of snow to enjoy on the Blue Diamond Earthquake Dome Loop route. This ski/snowshoe tour is approximate six miles round trip, moderate difficulty. The group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Union Bank. Participants should dress in layers, bring water, snacks and lunch. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Contact Ann for up-to-date information at 760-934-9271 or annleithliter@gmail.com). Abominable weather will cancel.

“What happened this winter and what’s ahead,” talk, April 17

Edan Weishahn, fire weather forecaster, and NWS extreme weather specialist and meteorlogist Chris Smallcomb will do an evening program at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center in the Forest Service Ranger Station Auditorium on S.R 203 at the entrance to Mammoth, time to be announced. The focus will be the winter in review, and, a look ahead at spring snowmelt flood and summer fire season potentials. For more information, contact Smallcomb at chris.smallcomb@noaa.gov.