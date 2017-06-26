Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park Remains Closed

Park staff continue to make necessary repairs for visitor safety

The Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park (Highway 120 through the park) remains closed to all vehicular traffic, including bicycles. Melting snow is causing water to run over the road in multiple locations, creating a safety hazard. Park staff and partners continue to conduct necessary repairs to power, communications, water, and sewer systems along the Tioga Road following a record-breaking year for winter snowpack.