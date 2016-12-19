Town Council Mulls Multi-Use Facility; Public Invited, Dec. 21

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the regular meeting of the Mammoth Lakes Town Council, Town staff will host an opportunity for the Town Council to discuss the proposed Multi-Use Facilities at Mammoth Creek Park West.

The public is invited.

The project includes three major components:

• a multi-use facility

• a complementary community center

• a playground with accessible components.

The presentation will include preliminary design, programming and operations, cost estimating, environmental documentation, public outreach, schedule and funding alternatives.

Staff is requesting comments and direction from Town Council regarding these issues and possible authorization of additional design services.

The Staff Report is available for review online at: http://mammothlakes.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=4

Staff has also posted preliminary designs and layouts of the proposed facilities online at: http://www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6359

The Town has created a dedicated website to provide project background and to keep the public informed of the Plan Mammoth Creek Park project: www.planmcp.com.

This website is the source for all information pertaining to this project.

The public can also subscribe to receive project emails or text notifications via the Town’s ‘Notify Me’ list (www.ci.mammoth-lakes.ca.us/list.aspx) or send an email with comments or recommendations regarding the project to planmcp@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov.

For additional information regarding the community Multi-Use Facilities at Mammoth Creek Park West, contact Grady Dutton, Public Works Director at 760-965-3656 or via email: gdutton@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov.