Two Dead Following Head-On Collision Near Bodie

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 4:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Bridgeport responded to a two-vehicle, head-on traffic collision on U.S. Highway 395 south of SR 270, the road to Bodie, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, at the time, Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by Connor Poggetto, Sacramento, was traveling northbound on U.S. 395 at the same time a Mazda 2 was traveling southbound on U.S. 395.

Poggetto approached a right-hand curve and for unknown reasons, allowed his Dodge to cross over the solid double yellow lines.

The Dodge struck the Mazda head-on.

Due to the impact from the collision, the driver and passenger in the Mazda sustained fatal injuries. Poggetto was transported to RENOWN medical center with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda are from Northern Nevada and once next of kin have been notified their identities will be released.

The collision is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol, Bridgeport Area.