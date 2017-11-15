U.S. 35 Open; Chris Fire at 20 Percent Contained

The Chris Fire is now 20 percent contained (as of Nov. 15) contained and remains at 370 acres.

Today, numerous fire crews are working hard to continue to keep fire growth minimal as a storm system moves through the area with high winds, according to Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest fire officials. Precipitation today and through the rest of the week is also expected to help with firefighting efforts.

The Chris Fire was started by a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 395 about five miles north of Sonora Junction near the Chris Flat Campground around 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 13. The fire burned west of the road and into National Forest System lands managed by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District.

According to fire officials, the Chris Fire did burn up to the boundary of Bootleg Campground on the west side of the road, but caused very little damage.

The Chris Flat Campground on the east side of the road, on the banks of the Walker River, was not affected by the fire, said fire officials.

Bridgeport District Ranger Jeremy Marshall indicated in a news release from the forest that he wants to thank the traveling public for their patience when U.S. Route 395 was closed due to suppression activities and to thank all the agency cooperators assisting with the incident.

These agencies include U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, California Division of Forestry (Cal Fire), Nevada Division of Forestry, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Antelope Valley Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, Carson City Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Transportation.

Fire resources include 10 handcrews, 19 engines, one dozer, one water tender, two air attack and three helicopters. The total number of personnel on the fire is currently 250.

For more information, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5659/.