US 395 Closed, No School in Mammoth, Jan. 10

U.S. 395 from Mammoth to Bridgeport is close this morning, Jan. 10 as of 8 am. The road is open between Mammoth and Bishop but closed south of Bishop to Pearsonville. Check road conditions before you go anywhere; this could change at any time and portions of the road could reopen or close.

Today, Jan. 10, is also a RED DAY again, for Mammoth Unified.There is no school today.

And, the NWS has issued a rare, Blizzard Warning until tomorrow morning, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. stating, "DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY WILL EXIST FOR TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WITH HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATION ON ALL SIERRA ROADS. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL! ROAD CREWS AND FIRST RESPONDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO RESCUE YOU. STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE SNOW AND WIND SUBSIDE. EVEN A SHORT WALK COULD BE DEADLY IF YOU BECOME DISORIENTED."

We are still on for another three to five feet of snow in Mammoth and a lot more at the higher elevations by Thursday, when a break in the weather is forecast to last at least through the weekend. The Eastern Sierra is under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning, Dec. 12.

Be careful out there, don't drive if you don't need to and stay warm.

Here is the link to the Blizzard Warning text:

http://bit.ly/2j43OBK

Here is the link to the Caltrans road conditions page in California:

http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi