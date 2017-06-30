VIDEO: 10 ways the iPhone has changed our lives in the last 10 years

Selfies: The iPhone 4 brought the front-facing camera to smartphones in 2010. Touchscreens: Until the iPhone, physical keyboards had been present on all of the biggest sellers in the mobile phone market. Unified music and phones: After the iPhone, music on phones became standard for most people. 24/7 Internet: The iPhone ushered in an age of all Internet, all the time. We don't have to carry calculators/flashlights/alarm clocks anymore. App Store: The humble app is behind the success of the iPhone and has spawned hundreds of major companies from Instagram to Uber. Threaded text messages: This may be impossible to remember, but before the iPhone's threaded message interface, texts were stored as individual files within a menu. Apple Pay: It’s not been around for long, but the Apple Pay system is already looking like it could be a catalyst to the world becoming cash-free. GPS: The arrival of GPS technology crossed with the arrival of apps meant never getting lost again.