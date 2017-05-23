VIDEO: More Than 20 People Killed By Apparent Suicide Bomber At Manchester Concert

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears as they fled. Teenage screams filled the arena just after the explosion, which also killed the attacker and injured dozens. The attack sparked a nightlong search for loved ones — parents for the children they had accompanied or agreed to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were scattered by the blast.