This Week's Events Calendar

In Solidarity with Women's March, Bishop, Jan. 21

There will be a march in solidarity with the Woman's March on Washington DC as well as to voice grievances against Donald Trump and his cabinet on Jan. 21 beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the Bishop Community Park. Organizers and participants will march down Main Street, turn on Line Street and continue to the Inyo County Court House, then march back to the park. Bring picket signs and a positive, political mindset. Call 760-937-2165 or email shawnlouth@gmail.com for more information.

Community Meditation, Jan. 20, Jan. 22

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6-6:45 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information, go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Mammoth draft community water plan public hearing, Jan. 19

Meet on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mammoth Community Water District for a public hearing on the draft 2015 Urban Water Management Plan. The office is located at 1315 Meridian Boulevard. The purpose of the plan is to ensure that the water supplier has an appropriate level of water supply reliability sufficient to meet the needs of its customers during normal, dry and multiple dry years within a 20-year planning horizon of Town build-out. For additional information, contact Irene Yamashita at 760-934-2596 ext. 314.

U.S. Grand Prix of Freeskiing and Snowboarding, Jan. 21

Mammoth Mountain is calling all Groms to come put their mark on a terrain park feature for the nationally televised U.S. Grand Prix of Freeskiing & Snowboarding event from 3-6 p.m. All are also invited to head up to Mammoth Jan. 30–Feb. 4 and check out local artwork while the best winter athletes battle it out for the top of the Grand Prix.

Crater Mountain Hike Saturday, Jan. 21

Looking for a winter hike? Join Friends of the Inyo for a hike up Crater Mountain, which rises off the valley floor at the north end of the Big Pine Volcanic Field. Crater Mountain offers spectacular views of the Sierra and Inyo mountains while providing an excellent opportunity to see Tule Elk. This hike is weather pending. Check Friends of the Inyo’s website or call for details on meeting location. www.friendsoftheinyo.org or call 760-873-6500.

Ski/Snowshoe Blue Diamond Route, Jan. 22

From the Forest Service Visitor Center, ski/snowshoe from the Loop Road. The ski/ snowshoe is a moderate, 5.5 miles. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Meet 10 a.m. at Mammoth Lakes Union Bank parking lot. Contact Melissa melissas1@verizon.netb, or call 760-937-0499 for more information.

Ski/Snowshoe Blue Diamond Route to High Point, Jan. 22,

Park along the Loop Road and ski/snowshoe to a beautiful high point overlooking Mammoth, then return to waiting cars. The ski snowshoe is easy to moderate, with some off-route travel on a three-mile route. Meet at 10 a.m. in the Mammoth Lakes Union Bank parking lot. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Contact Melissa melissas1@verizon.net or call 760-937-0499 for more information.

Award-winning local author offers free publishing seminar, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7

Ann Gimpel, a USA Today bestselling author of 45 books who once worked with a publisher but has gone full independent publishing, is offering three, free seminars at the Mammoth Lakes Library on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, and Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. Signup sheets are at the library, and the classes are first come, first served. All levels welcome. The publishing world changes FAST, according to Gimpel, and the Indie advantage is writers can pivot to meet those changes head on. Check out Gimpel’s website at www.anngimpel.com for more information.

Backcountry Film Festival, Jan. 26

Join the Winter Wildlands Alliance and Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association for the Backcountry Film Festival at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center/USFS auditorium. The Backcountry Film Festival celebrates human-powered winter adventure with ski and snowboard movies that span the globe. Enjoy beer from June Lake Brewing, wine from Barefoot Wines, and a raffle that includes items from Patagonia, Kuhl and Black Diamond. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a beer or glass of wine. Tickets available at the visitor center or at www.eventbrite.com.

Bishop Paiute tribe cultural site cleanup reschedule, Jan. 28

Meet at the Bishop Paiute Cultural Center at 2300 W. Line St. in Bishop from at 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Join local Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership Members at Eastern Sierra Land Trust (ESLT) and the Bishop Paiute Tribe for a volunteer day to protect a treasured cultural resource: Rattlesnake Village. Located on the Volcanic Tablelands near Bishop, Rattlesnake Village is a prehistoric occupation site that features more than 42 rock features. Alongside Greg Haverstock, Archaeologist from the Bureau of Land Management, see and learn more about this site while removing trash, pulling weeds, and helping protect the place. For details and to sign up, contact Indigo Johnson, ESLT AmeriCorps Member and Education Coordinator, at indigo@eslt.org or (760) 873-4554.

Sierra Club Snowshoe/Ski Outing, Jan. 29

Cross-Country Ski/ Snowshoe tour; weather permitting. Contact Melissa Swan for more details at 760-937-0499 or email melissas1@verizon.net. Everyone is welcome.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, Feb. 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a talk on “Where will the trails take us?” with Joel Rathje, Trails Coordinator for the Town of Mammoth Lakes, at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Rathje will talk about what the future holds for the Mammoth Trails System. For more information, contact Mary 805-217-5563 or at marymikeshore@gmail.com. For any of the program meetings, if you would like to join a carpool from Bishop, please contact Dale, 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, March 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a viewing and discussion of “Monarchs, Milkweed, and Citizen Science” at 7 p.m. at the Crowley lake Community Center. Rachel Williams, Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service will tell us what these three things have in common. More: Mary 805-217-5563, marymikeshore@gmail.com.

