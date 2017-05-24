This Week's Events Calendar

Calling all artists; paintings needed for art exhibit

Calling all artists: the Mammoth Lakes Library is putting together a painting exhibit at the library, scheduled for August and September. There is room for up to 30 paintings. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Pat at stockcar3holland@earthlink.net or call 760-934-6248.

Mammoth Market Sidewalk Sale, May 26-29

Join Mammoth for its famous Memorial Day weekend for the Mammoth Market Sidewalk Sale, where for three days, businesses set out their tents and set out their wares on Mammoth’s sidewalks. The sale begins May 26 and continues all weekend.

Hayden Cabin reopens, May 26

The Hayden Cabin/Mammoth Museum is housed in the original 1920’s log cabin built by Emmett Hayden, map maker of the Eastern Sierra. It contains many artifacts from that period as well as historic photographs and displays. The museum is located in a park-like setting beside the meandering waters of Mammoth Creek. This is the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic and reflect on times past when the pace of life was just a little slower. The cabin is at 5489 Sherwin Creek Road. The cabin is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Memorial weekend through the end of September annually. Free admission but a $5 donation is suggested. Membership is also encouraged. For more information go to 760-934-6918 or go to mammothmuseum.org or email info@mammothmuseum.org.

Community Meditations, May 26, May 28

Non-sectarian Community Meditations by donation will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, May 26 (6-6:45 pm) & Sunday, May 28 (10:30 - 11:30 am). Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information please go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Introduction to birding class, May 27

Join expert birders from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. as Bill and Sherry Taylor help the participants look for and identify birds on an easy one and a half mile walk at the Sierra Nevada Aquatic

Research Lab on Mount Morrison Road south of Mammoth a few miles. The Taylors will look for warblers, wrens, sapsuckers, flickers and more among the willows, birch and aspen along Convict Creek, then explore the drier Great Basin sagebrush habitat looking for sparrows, magpies, and towhees. Binoculars and field guides will be available but feel free to bring your own. Pre-registration required Email carole.lester@ucsb.edu. Carole Lester, Education Coordinator. The event is at 1016 Mt. Morrison Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 $20 (suggested donation) per person For more information go to tvesr.nrs.ucsb.edu/. Payment by check only. No dogs, no smoking allowed.

‘Birding by Ear’ workshops May 27, June 10, June 22

Come and listen to the sounds of the birds and learn to associate those songs to the actual bird. These 4-hour workshops begin at 8:00 am and are appropriate for all levels of birders. Come prepared to have a good time at a relaxed pace at this unique kind of workshop. Beginning near the shore of Mono Lake participants will visit a variety of habitats, gradually working their way up to an elevation of about 8,000 feet. Three workshop dates are offered this spring/summer: May 27, June 10 and June 22. The workshops are sponsored by the Friends of Mono Lake Reserve and the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve. The cost is $30 per person and will be limited to 13 participants. To register please email the State Reserve at mono.lake@parks.ca.gov or call them at (760) 647-6331. All proceeds support interpretive activities at the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve.

Hike to Davis Lake, May 28

Join the Sierra Club for a 10-12-mile hike, should the snow melt enough. The hike is strenuous and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Hilton Creek trailhead. Call for directions. Contact Lisa at 720-238-2581, or at lgbuckley@gmail.com.

'Immunity and the environment' talk, May 30

End May with another SNARL talk at the Page Center, this time on the factors influencing disease-driven population dynamics in mountain yellow legged frogs. Mary Toothman, PhD candidate in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, University of California, Santa Barbara, is the lecturer. The talk is from 7-8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture hall is at 1016 Mount Morrison Road. Arrive early to park, secure a seat, snack and mingle. Seminars are geared to adult audiences; however young people are encouraged to attend and well-behaved children are welcome. Dogs not allowed on SNARL property.

Disaster Cycle Services Orientation (aka Bootcamp), May 31

Join the Red Cross at 5:30 p.m. at the Mono County Department of Social Services Conference Room at 452 Old Mammoth Road on the third floor. Contact Melissa Harris for more information and details at 310-405-2180.

Community Conversation, Wednesday, May 31

Join Mammoth Lakes Town Councilmembers Colin Fernie and John Wentworth and Mono County Supervisor Stacy Corless at the The Eatery/Mammoth Brewing Company (Upstairs Brewers Hall) at 6 p.m. for a town hall-style meeting to discuss local issues. The evening will begin with a progress report on topics covered in previous community conversations; recreation, technology and air service, as well as addressing the challenges of a successful tourism economy, along with current projects and emerging issues. No-host food and beverages available from Mammoth Brewing and the Eatery. For more information, email call or text scorless@mono.ca.gov or at 760-920-0190 or go to facebook.com/supervisorstacycorless

Cannabis workshop, May 31

The Mono County staff would like to invite the public and other cannabis industry members to participate in a Cannabis Joint Committee meeting on May 31 at 31 at 437 Old Mammoth Road, in Suite P (above Giovanni’s restaurant). The county will also provide video conferencing with our office in Bridgeport at 74 N. School Street and will have the capability for people to call in remotely. The county is working on a comprehensive cannabis policy after voters approved legal recreational marijuana last year. For more information, contact Michael Draper, Planning Analyst, Community Development Department at 760-924-1805.

Home Fire Campaign Installations May 31-June 2

Help the Red Cross to reduce the number of home fire related deaths by becoming educated on the importance of fire safety. Get a new fire detector and have it installed during this week or, learn to do it yourself. Contact Taylor Vaughan for more information, training, and details (818-593-3505).

Red Cross PrepareU Presentation, June 1

Learn how to become Red Cross ready at a PrepareU presentation scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Mono County Department of Social Services Conference Room located at 452 Old Mammoth Rd. on the third floor. Those looking to become Red Cross presenters are encouraged to join a shadowing opportunity. Contact Haley Seibel for more information at (818-593-3506)

Red Cross Disaster Action Team simulation training, June 2

Join the red Cross for an evening of networking with updates from the L.A. Region as well as a DAT simulation wherein volunteers can put their Disaster Action Team training to the test. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center located at 58 Pearson Rd. For more information, contact Melissa Harris at 310-405-2180 or Jon Brown at 213-407-8316.

Red Cross Preparedness Education Disaster class, June 3

Anyone who is interested in becoming a Preparedness Education Presenter is invited to attend a training session from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3 at the Crowley Lake Church on the Mountain, located at 384 S. Landing Road. Help spread the word on becoming “Red Cross Ready” by joining for an in-depth training on presenter fundamentals, presentation logistics and teach back sessions. Contact Haley Seibel for more information at 818-593-3506.

Health and Safety Fair, June 3

Join the Mono County First Five folks from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Shady Rest Park in Mammoth. This is a free event offering kids bike helmets, car seat installation training, hot dogs and fruit for lunch, community agency information and activities, and more!

Annual Pamper Pedal all-ladies bike ride, June 3

The annual Pamper Pedal is an all-ladies ride hosted by the men of Eastside Velo. The ride starts at Footloose in Mammoth Lakes and concludes 44 scenic miles later at the Elks Park in Bishop. This is the 11th anniversary of this ride. For more information go to http://www.eastsidevelo.org/

Pollinator Garden Tour, June 3

Meet at the Eastern Sierra Land Trust office at 250 N. Fowler St. in Bishop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s Eastside Pollinator Garden Project. During the Garden Tour, you’ll have the chance to see these lovely gardens in bloom, win prizes, and much more. Prior to the start of the tour, Eastern Sierra Land Trust will be hosting a free outdoor yoga class in the ESLT office backyard, beginning at 9 a.m. Join us for morning yoga, then hit the road as we tour local pollinator garderns. Go to http://takeitoutsideca.com/ for more information. For more information and to obtain your garden map and directions, please contact Indigo Johnson at indigo@eslt.org or 760-873-4554.

Crowley Community Yard Sale, June 4

Community Service Area 1, a board of local residents working on improving and enriching the Crowley Lake area, will be holding a community yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the Crowely Lake Community Center. The proceeds from this yard sale will go towards the funding of the new skate park. Vendor space is $10 per space in the parking lot and all advertising is completed for the vendors. To reserve a space, contact Denise Perpall at deweyskis@gmail.com or call 760-914-0977. There will also be a free barbecue from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for all who shop or sell.

Watch Roy Rogers movies filmed locally, June 5

Rich Foye will introduce the film Under Western Stars at the June 5 meeting of the Mono Basin Historical Society at the Lee Vining Community Center at 7 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Scenes from the 1938 movie were filmed in the Eastern Sierra and provided the first starring role for Roy Rogers. The one hour movie includes Roy saving ranchers threatened with water loss to a big, distant city using his six-gun and his election to Congress, while singing songs throughout, including the Academy Award nominated song, "Dust"! All are welcome. Free but a donation to the historical society is welcome. Call 760-647-6461, email curator@monobasinhistory.org or visit monobasinhistory.org