This Week's Mammoth Times Calendar

Community Meditations, Non-sectarian, Jan. 13

Community medications will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, Jan. 13 (6-6:45 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 15 (10:30 - 11:30 a.m.) Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information please go to www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Bishop Paiute Tribe, Bird Walk and Census, Jan. 14

Birders of all levels are invited to meet at the BLM/US Forest Service building in Bishop from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for a walk that walk at the Conservation Open Space Area (COSA) that is being developed for wildlife and the community by the Bishop Paiute Tribe. All are welcome – these walks are for birders of all levels, beginners included. Meet at the BLM/Forest Service Building on West Line Street in Bishop. Contact Hillary Behr for more information, or to express interes in leading a future monthly walk: hillarybehr@yahoo.com

Fresh Tracks, Breakfast, McCoy Station, Jan. 14

A $30 ticket includes a free buffet breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. at McCoy Station and exclusive early riding. Call 1-800-MAMMOTH for details or go to www.visitmammoth.com.

‘Squeeze my cans’ , Jan. 14, 15

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre and Artistic Director Shira Dubrovner will be hosting a special, limited engagement of “Squeeze My Cans,” a one-woman show that deals with the writer’s life and escape from the Church of Scientology.” The performance will be held at 4 p.m. at the Edison Theater, 1000 College Pkwy in Mammoth. Tickets are available online at MammothLakesRepertoryTheatre.org.

MLK Jr. cultural site community service project, Jan. 14

Join the Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership Members at Eastern Sierra Land Trust for a volunteer day to protect a treasured cultural resource, Rattlesnake Village. Rattlesnake Village is a prehistoric occupation site with more than 42 rock features. Come help remove trash, pull weeds and help protect this special place for future generations. For details, contact 760-873-4554.

First Fat Bike Winter Race, Jan. 14

Mammoth Mountain is hosting the fat bike winter race, first of the season at 5:30 p.m. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. and rental bikes are available at Chair 1. There are two courses available, each just more than a mile. There is an hour-long post-race ceremony with prizes, beer and a bonfire. The event is free although the group does accept donations. Contact 310-801-9297 for info or go to www.semabike.org.

Horseshoe Lake Ski/Snowshoe, Jan. 15

Meet at the Union Bank parking lot in Mammoth to Cross-Country Ski/Snowshoe to Horseshoe lake. Depending upon conditions the outing will be approximately eight miles long. On the Jan. 15 the group will go to Obsidian Dome. Call 760-924-2140 for info or email jungberman@mac.com.

Crowley Lake Community Social and Potluck, Jan 17

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for a screening of the movie “Torn” at 7 p.m., which tells the true and recent story of looters’ destruction of petroglyphs on the Volcanic Tablelands. In the film, Paiute tribal leaders are interviewed with the purpose of raising awareness of the importance of the Antiquities Act. For more information, call Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.