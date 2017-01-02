This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Beginning Fencing Classes, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Feb dates

The Crowley Lake Community Center is hosting beginning fencing lessons each week, and they want you there. Classes are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Stott Pilates Matwork, Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for some stott pilates. Learn the basics of breathing, pelvic and rib case placement, scapular movement, and head and cervical spine placement in this all-inclusive class. For information, call 541-425-0540.

Cardio Sculpt, Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Feb dates

Come sculpt your body at the Crowley Lake Community Center Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring proper exercise clothing because these classes are tough! For info, call 541-425-0540.

Fresh Tracks and Breakfast, Jan. 14

Your $30 ticket includes a free buffet breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. at McCoy Station and exclusive early riding. Call 1-800-MAMMOTH for details or go to www.visitmammoth.com.

MLK Jr. Community Volunteer Day, Jan. 14

Join the Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership Members at Eastern Sierra Land Trust for a volunteer day to protect a treasured cultural resource, Rattlesnake Village. Rattlesnake Village is a prehistoric occupation site with over 42 rock features. Come help remove trash, pull weeds and help protect this special place for future generations. For details, contact 760-873-4554.

Crowley Lake Community Social and Potluck, Jan 17

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for a screening of the movie “Torn” which tells the story of looters’ destruction of petroglyphs on the Volcanic Tablelands. In the film, Paiute tribal leaders are interviewed with the purpose of raising awareness of the importance of the Antiquities Act. For more information, call Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.