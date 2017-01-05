This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar

Electric Tubing Party, Jan. 6

Experience the thrill of groomed lanes like never before under the lights at Wooly's Tube Park. Guests must be 42 inches tall or taller. A DJ will keep crowds moving and food and drink specials will keep everyone warm by the fire pit. Everyone gets glow party favors and a complimentary shuttle will be run from The Village from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Look for the electric tubing sign near Toomey's Restaurant for shuttle pick-up. Call 1-800-626-6684 for information.

Cali4nia Passholder “Early Ups,” Jan. 7

An exclusive event just for Cali4nia Passholders, Early Ups, offers the chance to enjoy exclusive lift access to Mammoth Mountain beginning at 7:30 a.m. followed by a complimentary hot breakfast at McCoy Station from 8-9:30 a.m. Call 1-800-MAMMOTH for details.

Community Meditations, Jan. 6, Jan. 8

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, Jan. 6 (6-6:45 pm) and Sunday, Jan. 8 (10:30-11:30 a.m.) Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information visit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Sierra Club Outing Jan. 8, Jan. 15

Meet at the Union Bank parking lot in Mammoth to Cross-Country Ski/ Snowshoe to Horseshoe lake. Depending upon conditions the outing will be approximately eight miles long. On the Jan. 15, the group will go to Obsidian Dome. Call 760-924-2140 for info or email jungberman@mac.com.

Mono 350 Climate group, Jan. 9

Join the Mono 350 group at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at 200 Peeler Lake Dr. in Mono City to discuss climate awareness and climate action work. The group will be discussing its plans to create a climate-friendly community project, which it will present it to the Mono Basin RPAC on Jan. 11.

Mammoth Firesafe Council, Jan. 19

There will be a Mammoth Fire Safe meeting at 5 p.m. at Fire Station 1 on Main Street in Mammoth. The group is concentrating on making the community of Mammoth fire safe and will be appointing new board members.

Beginning Fencing Classes, Jan. 10, Feb dates

The Crowley Lake Community Center is hosting beginning fencing lessons each week, and all are invited to attend. Classes are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. Call 541-425-0540 for more information.

Stott Pilates Matwork, Jan. 10 and Feb dates

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for some Stott pilates. Learn the basics of breathing, pelvic and rib case placement, scapular movement, and head and cervical spine placement in this all-inclusive class. For information, call 541-425-0540.

Cardio Sculpt, Jan. 10 and February dates

Come sculpt your body at the Crowley Lake Community Center Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring proper exercise clothing because these classes are tough! For info, call 541-425-0540.

Bishop Paiute Tribe, Bird Walk and Census, Jan. 14

Birders of all levels are invited to meet at the BLM/US Forest Service building in Bishop from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for a walk that walk at the Conservation Open Space Area (COSA) that is being developed for wildlife and the community by the Bishop Paiute Tribe. All are welcome – these walks are for birders of ALL LEVELS, beginners included. Meet at the BLM/Forest Service Building on West Line Street in Bishop. Contact Hillary Behr for more information, or if you are interested in leading a future monthly walk: hillarybehr@yahoo.com

Fresh Tracks, Breakfast, McCoy Station, Jan. 14

A $30 ticket includes a free buffet breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. at McCoy Station and exclusive early riding. Call 1-800-MAMMOTH for details or go to www.visitmammoth.com.

MLK Jr. cultural site community service project, Jan. 14

Join the Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership Members at Eastern Sierra Land Trust for a volunteer day to protect a treasured cultural resource, Rattlesnake Village. Rattlesnake Village is a prehistoric occupation site with over 42 rock features. Come help remove trash, pull weeds and help protect this special place for future generations. For details, contact 760-873-4554.

First Fat Bike Winter Race, Jan. 14

Mammoth Mountain is hosting the fat bike winter race, first of the season at 5:30 p.m. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. and rental bikes are available at Chair 1. There are two courses available, each just over a mile. There is an hour-long post-race ceremony with prizes, beer and a bonfire. The event is free although we gladly accept donations. Contact 310-801-9297 for info or go to www.semabike.org.

Crowley Lake Community Social and Potluck, Jan 17

Come to the Crowley Lake Community Center for a screening of the movie “Torn” at 7 p.m., which tells the true and recent story of looters’ destruction of petroglyphs on the Volcanic Tablelands. In the film, Paiute tribal leaders are interviewed with the purpose of raising awareness of the importance of the Antiquities Act. For more information, call Mary at 805-217-5563 or email marymikeshore@gmail.com.

Mammoth draft community water plan public hearing, Jan. 19

Meet on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mammoth Community Water District for a public hearing on the draft 2015 Urban Water Management Plan. The office is located at 1315 Meridian Boulevard. The purpose of the plan is to ensure that the water supplier has an appropriate level of water supply reliability sufficient to meet the needs of its customers during normal, dry and multiple dry years within a 20-year planning horizon of Town build-out. For additional information, contact Irene Yamashita at 760-934-2596 ext. 314

Sierra Club Snowshoe/Ski Outing, Jan. 22, Jan. 29

Cross-Country Ski/ Snowshoe tour; weather permitting. Contact Melissa Swan for more details at 760-937-0499 or email melissas1@verizon.net. Everyone is welcome.